Previous
Next
I think it is by bill_gk
Photo 642

I think it is

The Queen Galadriel under sail. It looked very different to a modern yacht, nice to see.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Bill

@bill_gk
175% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
June 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise