Out for my lunch time stroll by bill_gk
Photo 654

Out for my lunch time stroll

This chap was very focussed in what he was drawing. He let me take his picture, but he wasn’t really interested in talking to me.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Bill

@bill_gk
