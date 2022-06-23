Previous
Next
Gateway by bill_gk
Photo 656

Gateway

I think it’s the lines and texture in the black and white - another picture taken on the off chance. In the morning, I’ll see if I can remove the bricks on the left - or do they work? What do you think?
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Bill

@bill_gk
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise