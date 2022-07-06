Previous
Next
It’s not the Spinnakedr, by bill_gk
Photo 669

It’s not the Spinnakedr,

6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Bill

ace
@bill_gk
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill ace
Ah! I fumbled the title - I thought if I got Ace I could correct it - apparently not. Oh Well. I was going to say that I wasn’t going to post another picture of the Spinnaker for a while, but who can resist those skies?
July 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise