It’s those wavey tower blocks again. by bill_gk
Photo 674

It’s those wavey tower blocks again.

Looks like they’ve had several; nights on the tiles.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Bill

Susan Wakely ace
I really like this abstract effect.
July 11th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very cool
July 11th, 2022  
