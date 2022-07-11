Sign up
Photo 674
It’s those wavey tower blocks again.
Looks like they’ve had several; nights on the tiles.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
2
0
Bill
ace
@bill_gk
674
Views
8
2
365
NIKON D5300
11th July 2022 5:30am
Susan Wakely
ace
I really like this abstract effect.
July 11th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very cool
July 11th, 2022
