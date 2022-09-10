Previous
Next
St George Barracks by bill_gk
Photo 731

St George Barracks

Imagine the soldiers lined up for inspection on the 1800s. Private flats now.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Bill

ace
@bill_gk
200% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise