Previous
Next
Lines & Lights by bill_gk
Photo 759

Lines & Lights

Just something about about it that appeals to me. I tried it in B&W Unusually for me, I think I prefer the colour..
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Bill

ace
@bill_gk
207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I was so taken with the abstract design that it took me a second to realise that this was a building. Great lighting and pov.
October 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise