Photo 762
Rather haunting lighting over Weatherspoons.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
1
1
Bill
ace
@bill_gk
762
photos
15
followers
16
following
208% complete
View this month »
755
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sam Sutlive
@bill_gk
Bill that is an interesting focus you have. My eye went to the Star shade sign and the hanging individual star sign image. I like these two store fronts.
-Sam.
October 15th, 2022
-Sam.