Rather haunting lighting over Weatherspoons. by bill_gk
Rather haunting lighting over Weatherspoons.

15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Bill

ace
@bill_gk
Sam Sutlive
@bill_gk Bill that is an interesting focus you have. My eye went to the Star shade sign and the hanging individual star sign image. I like these two store fronts.
-Sam.
October 15th, 2022  
