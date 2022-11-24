Previous
Rough water by bill_gk
Photo 796

Rough water

I think the harbour was the roughest I’d ever seen it even generating some white water.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Bill

Susan Wakely ace
It an interesting day for weather.
November 24th, 2022  
