Photo 889
The Moon, Jupiter & Venus
From a couple of nights ago. Very nice to see.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
Bill
@bill_gk
Susan Wakely
ace
Good to see. Nice and clear this evening.
February 25th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Great capture - not often to see these three close to each other!
February 25th, 2023
