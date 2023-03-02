Previous
3D rubbish by bill_gk
Photo 893

3D rubbish

It’s another one of those “hate the subject, live the picture.” Things.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Bill

ace
@bill_gk
244% complete

bkb in the city
Nice shot
March 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Is it floating on water. I agree but makes a great shot.
March 2nd, 2023  
