Photo 893
3D rubbish
It’s another one of those “hate the subject, live the picture.” Things.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Bill
ace
@bill_gk
bkb in the city
Nice shot
March 2nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Is it floating on water. I agree but makes a great shot.
March 2nd, 2023
