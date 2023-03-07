Previous
Gosport Railway Station by bill_gk
Gosport Railway Station

On 22 January 1901, Queen Victoria died whilst holidaying at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight. Her body was carried to Gosport Railway Station from where she was carried by train to London.
Susan Wakely ace
I thought that you were on holiday and this was a Spanish hacienda. Great lighting.
March 7th, 2023  
