Photo 898
Gosport Railway Station
On 22 January 1901, Queen Victoria died whilst holidaying at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight. Her body was carried to Gosport Railway Station from where she was carried by train to London.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
1
0
Bill
ace
@bill_gk
898
photos
15
followers
12
following
246% complete
891
892
893
894
895
896
897
898
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
7th March 2023 5:58am
Susan Wakely
ace
I thought that you were on holiday and this was a Spanish hacienda. Great lighting.
March 7th, 2023
