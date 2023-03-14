Previous
And what are you up to? by bill_gk
Photo 905

And what are you up to?

I took this not thinking much of it, but I laughed as soon as I looked at it on the iPad. Even to the arms on hips, I had a feeling of being scolded.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Bill

bkb in the city
Great pov
March 14th, 2023  
