Photo 907
Entrance Gate to Clarence Yard
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
Bill
907
Bill
Clarence Yard was one of the Royal Navy’s main victualling yards, ensuring that the navy was fed from 1828. The site stopped feeding the navy in the 1970’s.
March 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
Nicely maintained.
March 16th, 2023
