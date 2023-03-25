Previous
Gull, not bothered by people. by bill_gk
Gull, not bothered by people.

Chichester city centre, just wandering around.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Bill

@bill_gk
Susan Wakely ace
That looks a very self assured gull.
March 25th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
He's a colourless gull - most of them have very red feet or a beak!
March 25th, 2023  
