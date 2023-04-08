Previous
The Victoria of Wight by bill_gk
Photo 929

The Victoria of Wight

Is a special ship. She’s a hybrid; batteries and biofuels.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Bill

ace
@bill_gk
