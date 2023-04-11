Previous
Portsmouth Harbour entrance by bill_gk
Photo 932

Portsmouth Harbour entrance

With Commodore Clipper coming in.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Bill

ace
@bill_gk
255% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Pretty pink tinge in the clouds.
April 11th, 2023  
