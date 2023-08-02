Previous
A tranquil scene by bill_gk
A tranquil scene

The Ford at Moreton. Lawrence of Arabia’s grave is in the cemetery here.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Bill

@bill_gk
Jeremy Cross
Lovely clear water
August 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Lovely area looks very tranquil.
August 2nd, 2023  
