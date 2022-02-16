Previous
Stormy sky. by billdavidson
7 / 365

Stormy sky.

Looks like storm Dudley is on its way. Amazing skies and ever-changing light.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
