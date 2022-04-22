Sign up
Previous
Next
71 / 365
The Tay Rail Bridge
It is easy to forget the big sweep it takes as it crosses the river Tay from Dundee to Fife.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
22nd April 2022 10:47am
Korcsog Károly
ace
Wonderful edifice! Great shot!
April 22nd, 2022
