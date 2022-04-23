Previous
Next
To the woods........... by billdavidson
72 / 365

To the woods...........

There was a cold wind down by the coast today, so I headed inland to the woods. Constant movement between light and dark as the clouds covered the sun.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Korcsog Károly ace
I like it!
April 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise