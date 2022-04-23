Sign up
72 / 365
To the woods...........
There was a cold wind down by the coast today, so I headed inland to the woods. Constant movement between light and dark as the clouds covered the sun.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
1
0
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
72
photos
14
followers
15
following
19% complete
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Views
11
1
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
23rd April 2022 4:46pm
Korcsog Károly
ace
I like it!
April 23rd, 2022
