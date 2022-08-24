Previous
Ukrainian Independence Day
Ukrainian Independence Day

We met this young Ukrainian girl marking her country’s Independence Day in Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh. We got into conversation with her and her mother and learned that they were refugees and were staying with a host family in Edinburgh.
