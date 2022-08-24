Sign up
195 / 365
Ukrainian Independence Day
We met this young Ukrainian girl marking her country’s Independence Day in Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh. We got into conversation with her and her mother and learned that they were refugees and were staying with a host family in Edinburgh.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
