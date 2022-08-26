Sign up
197 / 365
Little red boat.
We have come to Arisaig on the west coast of Scotland with lovely views across the water to the islands of Rum and Eigg. We are to be here for a few days so fingers crossed we will have a good sunset or two.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Milanie
Like the simplicity of this compostion
August 26th, 2022
Renee Salamon
What a beautiful scene - good luck with the weather
August 26th, 2022
