Little red boat. by billdavidson
197 / 365

Little red boat.

We have come to Arisaig on the west coast of Scotland with lovely views across the water to the islands of Rum and Eigg. We are to be here for a few days so fingers crossed we will have a good sunset or two.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
53% complete

Milanie ace
Like the simplicity of this compostion
August 26th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
What a beautiful scene - good luck with the weather
August 26th, 2022  
