246 / 365
Fire in the sky…..
I have a bad habit of never deleting poor images, so today I set about a mass deletion. From time to time I tried a re-edit…… and this is one I think I will keep.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
1
1
Milanie
ace
Most definitely a keeper!
October 14th, 2022
