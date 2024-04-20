Previous
Ellie Ness lighthouse. by billdavidson
Photo 798

Ellie Ness lighthouse.

Situated just a few miles along the coast from where we live, I have photographed this many times and from all angles.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful layered scenery
April 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise