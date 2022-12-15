Previous
End of a special day…… by billdavidson
306 / 365

End of a special day……

Just after midnight, in the moonlight, by the roadside my fourth granddaughter was born…. delivered by my son! Both mother and baby well and already back home. Grandfather is over the moon.
