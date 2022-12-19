Previous
And now for something completely different!! by billdavidson
310 / 365

And now for something completely different!!

I haven’t left the house today. Instead have spent a fair bit of time on my saxophone learning‘Take Fife’, probably one of my favourite pieces of jazz. Slow progress!
19th December 2022

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
