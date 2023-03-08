Previous
Shell Bay on the Fife Coast. by billdavidson
Photo 389

Shell Bay on the Fife Coast.

Looking across the bay as the sky pinks up, heralding a very cold night.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Bill Davidson

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 8th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely scene with the bird caught in flight.
March 8th, 2023  
