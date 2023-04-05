Sign up
Photo 417
Colinton Parish Church
Sadly, I was at a funeral today in Edinburgh celebrating the life of a former colleague. There were twelve others from our school some of whom I hadn’t seen for many years. We parted saying “till the next time “. I wonder who it will be!!
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
Bill Davidson
417
Album
365
iPhone XR
5th April 2023
