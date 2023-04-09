Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 421
Young Gregor samples a bit of culture……
………. under the watchful eye of a gallery attendant!
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
421
photos
37
followers
38
following
115% complete
View this month »
414
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
I always wonder what youngsters are thinking when they are surrounded by old masters
April 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close