Back on the West Sands. by billdavidson
Photo 428

Back on the West Sands.

After a few days in Edinburgh it was good to be back on the coast. Wonderful conditions on the West Sands, St Andrews. The sand was being whipped up by the wind and a sea mist covered the area.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 16th, 2023  
