Photo 428
Back on the West Sands.
After a few days in Edinburgh it was good to be back on the coast. Wonderful conditions on the West Sands, St Andrews. The sand was being whipped up by the wind and a sea mist covered the area.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
1
0
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
428
photos
37
followers
38
following
117% complete
421
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 16th, 2023
