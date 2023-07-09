Previous
St Mary’s Loch by billdavidson
St Mary’s Loch

Family and friends gathered here this afternoon to scatter the ashes of the much loved Aunt Eileen.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Bill Davidson

Joan Robillard ace
Fab
July 9th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
What a beautiful place for it.
July 9th, 2023  
