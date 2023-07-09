Sign up
Photo 512
St Mary’s Loch
Family and friends gathered here this afternoon to scatter the ashes of the much loved Aunt Eileen.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
9th July 2023 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
July 9th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
What a beautiful place for it.
July 9th, 2023
