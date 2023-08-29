Previous
Street photography….. by billdavidson
Street photography…..

Initially tried to take the photo surreptitiously. However, I think I was spotted and so went to her and asked if I could take a photo. She was more than happy.
Bill Davidson

Judith Johnson ace
Cool shot, great pose
August 29th, 2023  
