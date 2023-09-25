Previous
A touch of Tuscany in Scotland, perhaps? by billdavidson
Photo 590

A touch of Tuscany in Scotland, perhaps?

I love this line of trees and photograph them frequently. Couldn’t resist with the evening sky.
25th September 2023

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 25th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous evening
September 25th, 2023  
