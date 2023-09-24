Previous
I consume therefore I am…… by billdavidson
I consume therefore I am……

Spotted in Edinburgh.
Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Christine Sztukowski ace
Good one
Dawn ace
Nice spotting but I guess one could hardly miss
Wylie ace
Sad but true
