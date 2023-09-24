Sign up
Photo 589
I consume therefore I am……
Spotted in Edinburgh.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Tags
and
,
white
,
photography”
,
“black
,
“street
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Good one
September 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice spotting but I guess one could hardly miss
September 24th, 2023
Wylie
ace
Sad but true
September 24th, 2023
