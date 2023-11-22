Previous
Breaking waves…… by billdavidson
Breaking waves……

22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such a beautiful picture with soft colors
November 22nd, 2023  
