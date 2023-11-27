Previous
The Queensferry Crossing. by billdavidson
The Queensferry Crossing.

I was driving home from visiting my grandchildren and feeling pretty tired. I didn’t really want to stop but realised as I was approaching the bridges that the light was going to be good, so stop I did, and was glad to have done so.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Úna
Definitely a good decision - lovely capture with fantastic sky
November 27th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous capture!
November 27th, 2023  
