Previous
On opening the curtains…… by billdavidson
Photo 727

On opening the curtains……

Woke up to snow this morning when down in the Borders visiting my granddaughters.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
199% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nigel Rogers ace
Lovely scene
February 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise