Colour in the street…. by billdavidson
Photo 742

Colour in the street….

Victoria Street in Edinburgh.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely scene
February 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wow this is beautiful
February 24th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Life in the street - love the tourist group with its requisite umbrella!
February 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
That is fantastic
February 24th, 2024  
Me again
Very beautiful and nice pov
February 24th, 2024  
