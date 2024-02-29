Previous
Pianist and film crew. by billdavidson
Came across this scene in Waverley Station in Edinburgh. The pianist was totally relaxed inspite of being surrounded by members of the public and a film crew. I’m playing in a gig this evening and I’m a nervous wreck!!
Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
February 29th, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Good luck with the gig tonight, deep breaths and you will be super duper!
February 29th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
Best luck to you 🤗 I'm sure you'll do fine.
February 29th, 2024  
