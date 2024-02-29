Sign up
Previous
Photo 747
Pianist and film crew.
Came across this scene in Waverley Station in Edinburgh. The pianist was totally relaxed inspite of being surrounded by members of the public and a film crew. I’m playing in a gig this evening and I’m a nervous wreck!!
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
3
1
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
February 29th, 2024
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Good luck with the gig tonight, deep breaths and you will be super duper!
February 29th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
Best luck to you 🤗 I'm sure you'll do fine.
February 29th, 2024
