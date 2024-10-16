Previous
Dundaff Linn…, by billdavidson
Photo 977

Dundaff Linn…,

Waterfall on the river Clyde.
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
October 16th, 2024  
