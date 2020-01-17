Previous
Next
January 17 2020 - Always Cheerful by billyboy
Photo 742

January 17 2020 - Always Cheerful

Never looking grumpy despite going through some harsh winters 😀😀.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
looks like he needs a bath though lol
January 17th, 2020  
Monica
Poor thing, he's had a rough time
January 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise