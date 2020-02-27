Previous
Next
Drawer Pulls by billyboy
Photo 783

Drawer Pulls

Just finished the drawers for a cabinet but had no handles. Found some temporary tape which is working fine. Knowing me they'll probably still be there in two years time 😀😀.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise