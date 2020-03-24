Previous
Next
Lion Vase by billyboy
Photo 809

Lion Vase

Spotted this in Regents Park London. It is known as Griffin or Lion Tazza, often called the Lion Vase, and it was installed in 1863.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise