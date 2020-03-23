Previous
Next
Keeping Busy by billyboy
Photo 808

Keeping Busy

Getting ready to start another 4000+ piece Lego build 😁😁
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise