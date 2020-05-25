Sign up
Photo 871
Freshly Baked
Suddenly got hungry so knocked up some sausage rolls. Seasoned with salt and pepper and some mixed herbs and sprinkled with black pepper. Quite tasty. 😋😋.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
0
0
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
