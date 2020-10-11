Previous
Mars by billyboy
Mars

I'm pretty certain that this is Mars as it was very bright and a slight reddish tint. This is the closest Mars will be to the earth until 2035. Hopefully, I'll still be shooting 😁.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

BillyBoy

@billyboy
