Photo 1274
After the Rain
A handheld macro shot.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
1
1
BillyBoy
ace
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
1274
photos
27
followers
43
following
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
2nd July 2021 2:00pm
Tags
flower
,
flowers
,
macro
gloria jones
ace
Pretty petal and raindrop details
July 2nd, 2021
