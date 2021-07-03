Previous
Ready to Plant by billyboy
Photo 1275

Ready to Plant

Finally got around to planting a recently bought clematis in the ground. Here's hoping it blossoms out.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Photo Details

