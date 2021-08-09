Previous
Next
After the Rain by billyboy
Photo 1312

After the Rain

My first thought on seeing these flowers was to ask why the petals are growing downwards. Then I realised that it had just rained 😮.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

BillyBoy

ace
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
359% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise